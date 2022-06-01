Sandberg Steps Away From Meta to Chorus of Support and Snark

Social media heats up as Meta Platforms says COO Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down.

If Sheryl Sandberg is looking for fond farewells, she should probably stick with Facebook.

After 14 years, Sandberg, 52, will be stepping down from her position as chief operating officer at Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, where she was second-in-command to Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

'The Next Chapter'

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years," Sandberg wrote on a Facebook post. "Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life."

Javier Olivan, the company's chief growth officer, will take over, while Sandberg will continue to serve on the board of directions.

In the comments section, Zuckerberg declared that Sandberg's departure was "the end of an era."

"In the 14 years we've worked together, you've architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company," he said. "I'm going to miss working alongside you every day, but grateful to have you as a lifelong friend."

"Thank you for all you've done for me and my family, for our company, and for millions of people around the world," Zuckerberg added. "You're a superstar."

'An Incredible, Redefining Run'

Other Facebook posters had similar supportive comments.

"Congratulations on an incredible, redefining run," one person said. "I was so fortunate to have you support my learning about issues of diversity and equity. It permanently changed how I view the role of a leader, and I’ll always be grateful for that. Can’t wait to see your next chapter!"

"Sheryl, thanks for everything you did for Facebook, for the world, and for so many of us," another Facebook post read. "You've inspired so many of us to reach for more - and to do so unapologetically. I'll never forget the support you gave me in some of my tough times, even as you were going through hardships. So happy for you about all that's to come in your next chapter, as you close out an epic one."

However, the tone on Twitter was decidedly hostile with gobs of snark flying in all directions.

One person posted a video clip with the "buh bye" message.

"She doesn’t want any more of that sinking conglomerate," another person said.

'You Should be Ashamed of Yourself'

"Ask anyone under 30 if they give a damn about classic facebook," another person tweeted. "Instagram is being eaten alive by TikTok. Unless they can find a way to run ads on WhatsApp I think they are on a very downward trajectory."

"Some people on Titanic knew right away it was best to just get in a lifeboat," another tweet read.

And then there was the person who posted the video clip of a woman saying "Bye B*tch."

"You should be ashamed of yourself. Social media causes so many societal problems," another tweeted stated. "People like you who profit mightily from this abomination should pay dearly. You are the lowest form of life. Pond scum is more useful."

Sandberg is leaving at rough time in the social media giant's history, as the company weathers a series of accusations.

Arguably, the most serious one came last year, when Frances Haugen, a former product manager, revealed herself as the whistleblower behind a series of documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook No More

Haugen, who would later testify before Senate lawmakers, accused the social media giant of putting profits over the impact of hate speech.

Facebook denied the allegations, stating that "to suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true. ... We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content."

Zuckerberg himself is ready to move on to greener digital pastures.

Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the future of the internet.

The company said that on June 9, Meta Platforms stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol META, while FB will be sent off to cyber Valhalla.

"The new ticker symbol aligns with the company's rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 28, 2021," the Menlo Park, Calif., company said.