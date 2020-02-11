Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Z Flip Phone

The new phone will cost $1,380 and be available starting on Feb. 14.

Samung (SSNLF) unveiled its new foldable Z Flip phone at its annual Unpacked event launching its new Galaxy line-up of devices on Tuesday in San Francisco.

When closed, a small cover display displays the time, text messages, and various phone indicators. When opened, video calls can be displayed on the upper half of the display with touchscreen controls at the bottom half.

It will be available in three colors — mirror purple, mirror black and, in select countries, mirror gold. An advertisement for the new foldable Z Flip phone first aired during Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast.

The Galaxy Fold, a high-end smartphone with a folding screen in the middle unveiled last year, was a disaster as reviewers discovered the phone’s screen easily cracked and stopped working.

