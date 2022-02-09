Samsung Ready to Unveil the Latest Galaxy S on Unpacked Event

Samsung is expected to unveil the latest version of its Galaxy S line and the new Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) is reportedly expected to unveil the latest iteration of its Galaxy S line as the South Korean tech giant kicks off its biannual Unpacked event.

"Stay tuned for the next epic Galaxy release," the company announced on Twitter.

Early reports indicate the new devices will feature a similar design with the same “Contour Cut” rear camera housing found on the Galaxy S21 and the Fan Edition offshoot, according to Engadget.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S22 will feature a new glass back and both phones coming with 50-megapixel main cameras.

Samsung is expected to source two different chipsets for the Galaxy S line in 2022. The North America, the phone will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while in Europe and other parts of the world, the S22 is expected to come with Samsung's Exynos 2200.

A leaked version of the company's press release said the company will announce its new Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet.

The release said each Galaxy Tab S8 offers improved video conferencing with ultra wide-front cameras, a three-microphone setup and intelligent auto-framing technology.

Samsung said the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday and officially launch Feb.25. beginning with “select markets” that include the US, Europe, and Korea.

The tablets will apparently support Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging, and the S8 Plus and S8 Ultra will come with a “new and improved” S Pen stylus that “uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency.”

Social media was charged up about the release with several posters on Twitter declaring how they couldn't wait for the Unpacked Event to begin.

The Unpacked Event is coming at time when Samsung is making its move into the metaverse. The company opened its first store within the metaverse called Decentraland, an Ethereum-based virtual reality platform.

Samsung posted revenue of $63.7 billion in 2021. The company shipped 272 million smartphones last year, according to IDC, coming in ahead of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, which reported 235.7 million smartphone shipments.

Huawei shipped 35 million smartphones in 2021.