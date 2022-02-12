Samsung Might Finally Have an Apple Killer on Its Hands

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 have also hit the net, leading to speculation that consumer could have access to the phone soon.

Samsung (SSNLF) is retooling and reloading its mobile hardware as the company enters a new chapter in its war against Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report for mobile phone dominance. But will the company's new offerings be enough?

This week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to take over for the Galaxy Note, saying that it is the most powerful Ultra device the company has ever made.

"This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be," TM Roh, president of Samsung's mobile business said.

The S22 Ultra is part of a series of devices, including the S22 and S22+, that Samsung hopes will help it return to a dominant position in the market.

Samsung

Samsung's Place in the Smartphone Landscape

The timing of the new devices is critical as Apple overtook Samsung in smartphone sales in 2020 for the first time since 2016 as the company released four new iPhone 12 models that year.

Samsung came back with a strong 2021, posting revenue of $63.7 billion in 2021 while shipping 272 million smartphones, according to IDC, coming in ahead of Apple AAPL, which reported 235.7 million smartphone shipments.

Global smartphone sales to end-users declined nearly 7% in the third quarter of 2021, according to analytics firm Gartner, but Samsung sold 69 million devices in the period, taking a 20.2% market share, compared to 48 million Apple iPhones sold.

The cheapest Galaxy S22 goes for $799 while the cheapest iPhone 13 $699. The Samsung device has a display size of 6.1 inches compared to the iPhone 13 minis 5.4 inches.

Samsung's device has storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB while the iPhone mini has those options, plus a 512 GB model.

The Galaxy S22 goes for $999 with a 6.6 inch screen and the S22 Ultra goes for $1,199 with a 6.8 inch screen.

Samsung Separates Itself With Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung could separate itself from Apple with its foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold4.

The phone has not been unveiled yet, but some renders of the device have hit the internet with some buzz.

The phone supports the same S Pen touch stylus that the S22 does, according to the render, and features a quad-camera.

Apple hasn't given any indication that its oft-rumored iPhone Flip is hitting the market anytime soon, while Samsung seems on the cusp of unveiling its own version of the phone.

Time will tell, but Samsung is bringing the heat with its new slate of phones. While the iPhone holds an iconic place in the mobile world, Samsung is still the top dog and is looking to hold onto its spot.