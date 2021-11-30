One of the three chips to be made by Samsung is designed specifically for Volkswagen's infotainment system.

To address the global semiconductor shortage, Samsung Electronics announced that it is making three advanced chips tailored specifically for cars.

Reuters first broke the news that the chips will feature a 5G modem and a multi-core processor using artificial intelligence (AI) to keep the various screens and software in one's car running smoothly.

One of the three chips is built specifically for Volkswagen (VOW3)'s infotainment system.

"With an advanced 5G modem, an AI-enhanced multi-core processor, and a market-proven PMIC solution, Samsung is transfusing its expertise in mobile solutions into its automotive lineup and is positioned to expand its presence within the field," Jaehong Park, executive vice president of System LSI Custom SOC Business at Samsung Electronic, said in a statement.

The second chip is made to allow streaming and downloading video content while in transit while the third controls electricity supply within the car.

The chip that has been mounted in Volkwagen's Car Application Server has control of up to four displays and 12 cameras.

All three were developed by Samsung's chip design branch System LSI.

Since only a handful companies produce the semiconductors that go into everything from phones to cars, ramping up production to fit growing demand is proving to be difficult.

Over the last year, multiple companies began trying to fill the chip dearth currently gripping the auto industry: Ford ( (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report) and General Motors ( (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report) have both recently partnered with chip manufacturers.

But as creating semiconductors is a highly technical process that requires advanced infrastructure, the shortage is not expected to be resolved soon. Samsung is also planning to build a $17 billion chip-making plant in Texas by 2024.