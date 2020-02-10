Samsung's Newest Galaxy Devices - Here's What to Expect

Samsung's latest Galaxy phones and a new foldable phone, among other devices, will make their debuts at Samsung's Unpacked event on Tuesday.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphone lineup is set to be revealed this week.

At its annual product showcase, called Unpacked, Samsung is expected to show off the latest version of its flagship Galaxy phones, a new foldable phone called the Samsung Z Flip and potentially a new Galaxy Home Mini. The event kicks off at 2PM ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The new Galaxy smartphones are rumored to be dubbed S20, instead of S11, after the new decade. And various leaks indicate that Samsung will pack in more cameras and photography features, speedier performance and a better battery into the new models.

The new lineup will include three sizes: A smaller 6.4 inch or 6.2 inch version, and 6.7 inch and 6.9 inch versions, Venturebeat reported in November. The largest will come exclusively in a 5G-capable version, according to the site, whereas the smaller sizes will be available in both 5G and LTE versions. All variants will have curved-edge displays.

The S20 phones could range in price from $850 for the base version to $1,200 at the highest end, according to the mobile development forum XDA Developers.

Samsung’s new foldable phone, the Z Flip, is also likely to be revealed at Unpacked.

An advertisement for the new foldable phone aired during Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast. The TV spot showed used making video calls on the upper half of the display with touchscreen controls at the bottom half.

Samsung may also reveal its latest wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds. The new version is called Galaxy Buds+, according to product leaks, and are said to feature a third microphone for improved voice calls and a larger battery.

In addition, Samsung’s Galaxy Home Mini, a smaller version of a Galaxy Home smart speaker that the company previewed but never brought to market, could also make an appearance at the Unpacked event. Samsung told Bloomberg in January that the Home Mini, which is billed as an intelligent hub for the home, will launch in early 2020.