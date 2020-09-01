Samsung's New $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold2 to Launch Sept. 18

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co. provided details about its latest folding phone model on Tuesday, following a botched launch of the initial high-end Galaxy Fold last year.

The new 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced at $1,999 and will be available for purchase from Sept 18, with pre-orders starting on Wednesday at midnight. It features a 6.2-inch screen on the outside, that then opens up to reveal a 7.6-inch main screen.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Report own folding phone, the Surface Duo, is set to be released on Sept. 10. The Surface Duo has no screen on the outside, but two screens on the inside that fold together to form one larger screen.

The Z Fold2's launch will come almost a month before Apple (AAPL) - Get Report unveils its new line-up of iPhones. In July, Apple said its latest iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual as the coronavirus disrupted global supply chains.

Samsung first started selling foldable smartphones in Sept. 2019 after its initial launch in April encountered a host of screen defects. Samsung is using a redesigned hinge in the Galaxy Z Fold2 that should help prevent the problems found in the first version that allowed debris to get under the screen, causing it to malfunction.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 features strategic partnerships with Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Microsoft for an open ecosystem and software collaboration.

Last month Huawei Technologies delayed the planned September launch of its first foldable phone for the second time this year due to U.S. trade restrictions against the Chinese company.

Foldable phones remain a pricey niche category for now. Analysts estimate that Samsung sold fewer than one million such devices from last year’s launch through the end of March this year. Globally, only 1.74 million foldable devices were shipped from last September through June 30, according to market tracker Canalys.

