Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021: 3 New S21 Phones and What Else to Expect

Samsung will reveal its latest line-up of Galaxy S21 devices on the last day of the CES.

Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series, at its annual Unpacked event with the theme "Welcome to the Everyday Epic" that coincides with the last day of CES, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

On Monday at CES, Samsung demonstrated its JetBot 90 AI+, a robot vacuum fitted with smart object recognition technology for intelligent ­cleaning. And on Tuesday it unveiled a new more powerful and versatile 5g smartphone chip called the Exynos 2100, which Samsung claims is capable of performing up to 26 trillion operations per second, with more than twice the power efficiency compared to the previous generation of its chips.

The South Korean tech giant has been keen to rebound from the pandemic slump and compete with Chinese rival Huawei.

On Thursday morning, Samsung's latest line-up of top-of-the-line Galaxy devices should be of particular interest to investors. Here's some of what to expect:

1. Samsung 10 a.m. -10.30 a.m.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Where to watch it: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWwgaK7x0_FR1goeSRazfsQ

Samsung will host its annual event to unveil the next generation of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones on Thursday morning. The consumer electronics giant is expected to launch three new Galaxy S21 5g phones -- the 6.2-inch S21, the 6.7-inch S21 Plus and the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. All three phones are expected to have enhanced camera and video features, and because of the pandemic, could potentially have starting prices $100 less than the three S20 phones introduced last February.

The new phones are also expected to be powered by the new Exynos 2100 (at least outside the U.S.), and feature a new S-Pen stylus and up to 512 GB in storage.

The company may also launch its latest range of wireless airbuds with new Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live. These are expected to be an updated version of the Galaxy Buds Plus, with active noise cancellation and other improvements, to compete with Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report AirPods Pro.

Last week, Samsung forecast solid fourth-quarter profits in its traditional earnings pre-release and said it expects operating profits for the three months ending in December to rise 26% from last year to around 9 trillion Korean won ($8.25 billion).

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.