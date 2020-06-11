Walmart Sam's Club Adds Curbside Pickup

Sam's Club, Walmart's warehouse shopping membership club, has become the latest retailer to join the curbside-pickup revolution.

Sam's Club is rolling out curbside pickup service across the country in the latest move by a major retail player to adapt to a post covid-19 world.

Walmart's (WMT) - Get Report membership warehouse shopping club said Thursday it expects to have the service up and running by the end of June at all 597 Sam's Clubs.

Sam's Clubs, named after Walmart Founder Sam Walton and launched in 1983, said it is rolling out the new service after a successful pilot program at 16 warehouse clubs.

The move comes as rival warehouse club BJ's Wholesale Club tests out its own curbside pickup service and with major supermarket chains offering similar services now.

Curbside pickup was high on the list of services consumers would like to see retailers continue to offer as the coronavirus pandemic eases, according to the May 2020 Magid Food & Beverage Consumer Insights Tracker.

Sam's is offering the service free to plus-level members, who will be able to schedule pickups between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The service will also be offered free for a short time to non-plus-level members, but with limited pickup hours.

Lance de la Rosa, Sam's Club chief operating officer, said in a news release that the move to offer curbside pickup comes with consumers "searching for alternative ways to shop."

With the coronavirus reshuffling the retail landscape, Sam's Clubs saw a 16% jump in comparable-store sales in the first quarter, and "multiple weeks of significant and new membership signups," M. Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer, told analysts last month on an earnings call.

At last check shares of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report edged down 0.5% to $120.61.