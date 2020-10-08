Sam's Club Lengthens Deals and Will Offer Smaller Pack Sizes

Sam’s Club is selling smaller pack sizes to accommodate plans for downsized holiday celebrations during the pandemic.

Walmart's (WMT) - Get Report Sam's Club stores during the holiday season will extend holiday-savings events, offer smaller pack sizes for select items, and ramp up hiring.

The membership-based shopping club said on Thursday it would offer a bunch of opportunities for members to save between October and December and will extend its savings events to nine days from the usual one day.

The club will also give customers advance notice of its November deals.

And Sam’s Club will offer "a selection of entrees, sides, and desserts, with select items offered in smaller pack sizes." That's a departure from bulk packages meant for parties and events as well as large families.

These changes come in response to a survey the shopping club conducted.

"We take our cues directly from our members,” said Megan Crozier, chief merchandising officer at the Sam’s Club division of Walmart, Bentonville, Ark.

More than 3 of every 5 (61%) members said they would be shopping more online this year and nearly a third (31%) said they would be shopping earlier.

That's a more common sentiment: Most retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Target (TGT) - Get Report have tweaked their sales periods and prioritized digital orders due to the coronavirus.

Sam's Club said it was hiring 2,000 permanent full-time associates across the country to manage the supply chain. The positions are in both its fulfillment centers and distribution centers, which are likely to see increased demand during the holidays.

The warehouse club has also started a new program, "Ship from Club," to fulfill digital orders from members.

This will be the first holiday season during which Sam's Club staff will fulfill online orders, the company said.

More than 100 clubs nationwide will "pick online orders from club inventory and ship directly to members’ homes. Ship from Club is expected to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about one-fifth of all online orders," the company said.

In June the retailer rolled out curbside-pickup service to help customers who preferred not to go into stores during the pandemic.

Walmart shares at last check were up 0.4% to $141.52.