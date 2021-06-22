Sally Beauty Surges as Analysts Note Sector Trends, Stock Valuation

Two analysts upgraded Sally Beauty, lauding industry trends, the retailer's restructuring efforts and the stock's valuation.

Sally Beauty (SBH) - Get Report rose Tuesday after a pair of analysts upgraded the beauty supply retailer to outperform and raised their price targets.

Shares of the Denton, Texas, company at last check were 12% higher at $21.77. They were up 49% in 2021 through the close of Monday's trading.

Stocks Rise Before Powell Testimony and Bitcoin Recovers

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded the company from market perform and raised his price target to $30 from $28.

"We believe that favorable hair and salon trends and Sally Beauty's structural modernization efforts should ultimately yield improved brand awareness and earnings growth," Chen said.

Sally Beauty, Chen added, benefited from COVID-19 induced do-it-yourself at-home trends, "yielding about 20% color category growth.

"[But] we believe Sally Beauty is emerging from the pandemic as a stronger retailer through enhanced digital offerings, improving store experience on rehabs, and strategic store closures."

Chen said "continued demand for coloring, particularly Vivids, will drive Sally Beauty Systems' comp growth."

"Vivid demand retains and attracts younger customers, while also having a positive halo impact on Sally's hair care category," he said.

In addition, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh upgraded Sally Beauty to outperform from perform with a $24 price target.

The over 20% pullback in the shares from recent May highs creates an attractive entry point for "value players," Parikh said in a research note.

The analyst said Sally Beauty has sustainable earnings per share power in at least the $2.35 range.

The company is gaining traction with key initiatives, which could fuel upside to [Wall] Street forecasts longer term, Parikh said, calling Sally Beauty "a favorite value play."

In May, Sally Beauty reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings.

In the same month, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings estimates and Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report posted a stronger-than-expected third quarter.