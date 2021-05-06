TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Sally Beauty Jumps as Revenue, Adjusted Profit Beat Estimates

Sally Beauty traded higher after the cosmetics chain's fiscal-second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Sally Beauty  (SBH) - Get Report were rising Thursday after the cosmetics chain reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings.

Shares of the Denton, Texas, company at last check rose 18% to $23.82. The stock on Thursday touched a 52-week high $25.10, up 24%.

Sally Beauty reported adjusted earnings of 57 cents a share, nearly four times the FactSet consensus estimate of 15 cents a share. 

Revenue rose 6.3% to $926.3 million from $871 million a year earlier and above the FactSet consensus estimate of $825 million.

Results were strong across all key measures "despite extensive store closures in parts of our international territories and salon closures in California in January,” President and Chief Executive Chris Brickman said in a statement.

Ulta Beauty Fades Amid ‘Headline Shock’ of CEO Departure

Consolidated same-store sales increased 6.5% and global e-commerce sales rose 56%, primarily reflecting improving consumer confidence, government stimulus payments and easing of restrictions in salons.

"In the U.S., we saw an acceleration in consumer demand in the latter part of the quarter, which drove a net sales increase of 6.3%," Brickman added.

The executive noted that gross-profit margin widened 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier, to 50.4%.

In January, the company used excess cash to pay the $213 million balance outstanding on its 4.5% fixed-rate term loan. 

At the end of the quarter, Sally Beauty had cash and equivalents of $408 million and a zero balance outstanding on its $600 million asset-based revolving line of credit.

“In the second half of the year, we will continue to focus on growing customer engagement and loyalty," Brickman said.

Buying the Dip in Ulta Beauty - Here's Why

Jim Cramer Reacts to Kellogg's CEO Stepping Down
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Kellogg, Papa John's

One Reason Why Penn National (PENN) Stock Is Sliding Today
INVESTING

Penn National Drops Despite Beating Estimates

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Is Getting Buried on Earnings - Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Jim Cramer on Becton Dickinson's Purchase of Bard
INVESTING

Becton Dickinson to Spin Off Diabetes-Care Unit to Holders

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record and Stocks Rebound as Data Point to Recovering Economy

Papa John's Ex CEO Schnatter is Back With A New Challenge
INVESTING

Papa Johns Earnings Top Expectations, Shares Rise Sharply

Cardinal Health Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut, Buys Medtronic Medical Supplies Units
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Falls as Analysts Focus on Earnings Miss, Guidance

Nikola Tre prototype Lead
INVESTING

Nikola Jumps on 100-Vehicle Plan With L.A. Port Trucking Firm