Sally Beauty Holdings is on Sale

Real Money's Paul Price says cosmetics company is cheaper than it was 10 years ago when it had far lower earnings.

Bad news for shareholders, writes Paul Price, can be good news for investors.

In this way stocks work like any other market. Falling housing prices are good for new home buyers even as they’re bad for current owners. Lower prices on the shelves are great for consumers, even if it means that the retailer makes less money per-product. What’s bad for owners is good for buyers and vice versa.

Which brings Price to a stock he’s been watching for a while now: Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) - Get Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Report.

“Since the end of fiscal 2012, which ended Sept. 30, 2012, Sally Beauty almost doubled its revenues and earnings per share, while seeing cash flow rise by more than 112%. Price wrote recently on Real Money. "Those represent solid, but unspectacular, growth."

What makes SBH so attractive right now, then?

"Amazingly, the Friday share price sat 22.2% below where it registered exactly 10 years earlier. By definition SBH suffered price-to-earnings compression. From 20.2-times earnings exactly a decade ago today's shares now fetch only about 7.5-times current year's recently increased EPS estimate."

He noted that "a more typical multiple for SBH has run about 15-times. At peaks from 2012 through 2016 SBH topped out at from 19.9-times to 23.7-times earnings."

“There's absolutely no reason for a company posting all-time record profits, and accelerating profit growth, to stay saddled with a single-digit P/E,” Price wrote.

The reason that Price takes such a long view, looking back at a decade’s worth of data, is to demonstrate just how out of step he think’s SBH’s current indicators are. In that context he looks carefully at earnings-per-share, or “EPS,” and price-to-earnings ratio, or “P/E.”

A company’s EPS measures its earnings (or profits) divided by the number of shares it has outstanding. It’s a measure, essentially, of how much each slice of the company is worth. For example, say a company made $1 million and had 100,000 shares of stock outstanding. Each share of stock would represent $10 worth of profit, so its EPS would be $10.

A company’s P/E ratio measures its stock price relative to those earnings per share. Basically, how much do you pay for each dollar of that underlying wealth?

Read on at Price’s column to see how he puts those numbers together and comes to a fairly simple conclusion: “Buy SBH shares, and consider selling SBH naked puts out to January of 2023 or even Jan. 19, 2024.”