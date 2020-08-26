Salesforce, Anaplan, Cryoport, Dick's Sporting Goods and Fluidigm are among the top gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were rising Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq setting intraday highs for a fourth session.

The activity came as investors review mixed signals on the strength of the economy as the U.S. reopens amid fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Against that backdrop, here are some of the top gainers Wednesday:

1. Salesforce | Percentage Increase Over 26%

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) - Get Report shares surged to an all-time high Wednesday after the soon-to-be Dow industrials component blasted Wall Street forecasts for its second-quarter earnings and issued a robust outlook for the final months of the year.

2. Anaplan | Percentage Increase 28%

Anaplan (PLAN) - Get Report shares were climbing after the business-planning-software company beat Wall Street's second-quarter expectations. Anaplan reported a quarterly loss of 4 cents a share compared with the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Revenue totaled $106.5 million, beating the Zacks estimate by 2.6%, and up from $84.5 million posted a year earlier.

3. Cryoport | Percentage Increase Over 20%

Cryoport (CYRX) - Get Report was advancing after the provider of logistic services for the life sciences industry said it agreed to acquire MVE Biological Solutions from Chart Industries (GTLS) - Get Report. Cryoport said it would receive $275 million from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (BX) - Get Report to fund the acquisition. Closing is expected by the end of the year.

4. Dick's Sporting Goods | Percentage Increase Over 14%

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report advanced after trouncing Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations, with the sporting-goods retailer reporting e-commerce sales nearly tripled as consumers spent more time exercising at home in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Fluidigm | Percentage Increase Over 30%

Fluidigm (FLDM) - Get Report shares were higher Wednesday after the diagnostics and research company said it had received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus test.