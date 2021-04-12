Salesforce Bringing Back Staff to San Francisco Headquarters in May

Salesforce next month will bring back its staff to its San Francisco headquarters, as well as to two other California offices.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report is planning to reopen its San Francisco headquarters in May along with its offices in Palo Alto and Irvine, Calif., according to a post on the software giant's website Monday.

At first office attendance will not be compulsory, with employees having the option to work from home through year's end.

"We have an opportunity to create a workspace and an employee experience that makes us even more connected, healthy, innovative and productive," President and Chief People Officer Brent Hyder said in a tweet.

The company says it has already safely opened 22 offices, including two in Israel, to join business-critical employees who have been on site at different offices since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most of those 22 offices reopened last May in South Korea, Hong Kong and China.

The maker of customer-relationship-management systems says it is using the lessons learned from those employees to inform its reopening efforts in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The company has had hundreds of employees working on site in Sydney since August.

Some of the insights it has gleaned from employees at its open offices include the fact that most prefer to start the week at home, with Thursday being the most popular day for employees to come into the office.

The company also found that 20% of employees at home are more likely to integrate "well-being breaks" into their day than employees in the office.

Separately, Salesforce said it was donating $1.5 million to combat homelessness.

At last check Salesforce shares were trading off 0.9% at $229.18.

