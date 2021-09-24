Salesforce Lifts Guidance: What Wall Street Is Saying

Salesforce analysts are bullish on the CRM-software juggernaut after it raised its 2022 revenue guidance.

Shares of Salesforce.com are higher for a third day after the customer-relationship-management-software group boosted its 2022 revenue guidance and analysts upgraded the company.

At last check Salesforce shares were 2% higher at $283.42. That puts them up 8.8% for the week. The company held its annual investor conference on Thursday.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley maintained their overweight rating while raising their price target on the shares to $345 from $305.

The San Francisco company is "[finding] a solid balance between the seriousness of focus on operating margins, guiding to [1.5 percentage points] of expansion in fiscal 2023 despite Slack dilution, while still positioning for the broad growth opportunities within an expanding $248 billion total addressable market," they wrote.

"The net result should be accelerating free-cash-flow growth, keeping us firmly overweight," analyst Keith Weiss said.

Analysts at KeyBanc maintained their overweight rating while raising the price target to $345 from $335.

"Management indicated strong demand stimulated by the shift to hybrid work, discussed Slack integration opportunities, and indicated no appetite for large M&A in the 'short-term,'" analyst Michael Turits said.

"[The] guide to 20% and then ongoing margin expansion, near-term acquisition restraint, plus post-Covid front-office demand, meaningfully improve the outlook."

Analysts at Oppenheimer maintained their outperform rating while raising their price target to $310 from $290.

"We remain outperform on CRM given the stock's historical outperformance six and 12 months after large company acquisitions, and with management's commitment to sustaining strong profitable growth," analyst Brian Schwartz said..

"Additionally, the guidance and management commentary should diminish any concerns about product demand and the sustainability of margin expansion post the pandemic."

And analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target to $316 a share from $310 while maintaining an overweight rating.

Analyst Mark Murphy called CRM a "multiproduct success story" with "substantial scale and trajectory. The high level of ecosystem buy-in suggests that the company’s long-term guidance calling for $50 billion in revenue by fiscal 2026 is achievable."