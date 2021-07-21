TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Why This Analyst Is Picking Salesforce Over Zoom Stock
Why This Analyst Is Picking Salesforce Over Zoom Stock
Publish date:

Salesforce Rises After Closing Purchase of Slack

Customer-relations-management-software titan Salesforce closed its purchase of business-communications platform Slack. The shares are higher.
Author:

Shares of Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report ticked higher after the customer-relations-management-software titan closed its purchase of business-communications platform Slack.

Salesforce stock recently traded at $241.65, up 0.6%, compared with the the S&P 500’s 0.7% gain.

On Monday, the Justice Department had dropped an antitrust probe into the $27.7 billion takeover by Salesforce.

The DOJ's antitrust division opened a "second request" review into the deal earlier this year, as the Biden administration vowed to take a closer look at big tech mergers.

Time for Salesforce Investors to Get to WORK: Real Money's Guilfoyle

TST Recommends

Last month, Slack reported fiscal-first-quarter revenue rose 36% from a year earlier to $273.4 million, with billings rising 35% to $278.5 million. Paid customer growth, the company said, was up 39% to 169,000.

Salesforce, which published quarterly earnings on May 27, boosted its full-year outlook to an adjusted profit between $3.79 and $3.81 a share and forecast revenue in the range of $25.9 billion to $26 billion.

"Considering the deal price and the presence of a robust competitor in the collaboration market in the form of Microsoft,  (MSFT) - Get Report we expect investors to be keyed in on the early success Salesforce has in driving Slack penetration within its existing customer accounts," said Stifel analyst Tom Roderick. He carries a buy rating with a $295 price target for Salesforce stock.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Monday that the deal enables Salesforce to attack Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CRM? Learn more now.

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to Chipotle's 'Brutal' Downgrade by Bank of America
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Chipotle, Land's End, Lithia Motors

Interpublic Tops Fourth-Quarter Forecasts and Raises Dividend
INVESTING

Interpublic Communicates Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Sleep Number Lead
INVESTING

Sleep Number Drops; Misses Guidance, Sees Strong Deliveries

Lithia Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lithia Motors Runs Higher on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Didi, which was said to have 'forced its way' to a New York listing, raised US$4.4 billion on June 30. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Gains as Wall Street Turns Focus to Corporate Earnings

Lands' End
INVESTING

Lands' End Lifts Guidance as E-Commerce Helps Drive Revenue

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Members-Only Call - Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Launches NFT Marketplace With Tom Brady's Autograph