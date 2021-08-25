August 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Previews Salesforce Earnings: 'It's the Empire Strikes Back'
Jim Cramer Previews Salesforce Earnings: 'It's the Empire Strikes Back'
Publish date:

Salesforce Quarterly Results Top Expectations, Shares Rise

Customer relationship software company raises guidance for third quarter.
Author:

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday, after the customer relationship management software company reported stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter.

In the fiscal 2022 second quarter, ended July 31, Salesforce posted net income of $535 million, or 56 cents a share, down from $2.625 billion, or $2.85 per share a year earlier. The FactSet analyst consensus called for 6 cents a share in the latest quarter.

Adjusted profit totaled $1.48, well ahead of the analyst forecast of 92 cents.

Revenue soared 23% to $6.34 billion in the latest quarter from $5.15 billion. Analysts estimated $6.24 billion for the latest quarter.

Salesforce shares recently traded at $265.81, up 2%. The stock is up 15% in the three months through Wednesday’s close. That compares to a 10% gain for the Nasdaq Composite during the period.

TheStreet Recommends

As for guidance, the company predicted a fiscal third-quarter GAAP loss of 5 cents to 6 cents per share. And it predicted a full fiscal year GAAP profit of  81 cents to  83 cents per share.

Salesforce projects third-quarter adjusted EPS of  91 cents to 92 cents and full-year adjusted EPS of $4.36 to $4.38.

It estimates fiscal third-quarter revenue of $6.78 billion to $6.79 billion and full-year revenue of $26.2 billion to $26.3 billion.

Analysts had been projecting third quarter earnings of 82 cents a share on revenue of $6.66 billion.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer said earlier this week that he would closely watch how Salesforce stacks up against the competitive services offered by Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CRM? Learn more now.

Snowflake Lead
INVESTING

Snowflake Drops on Wider-Than-Expected Net Loss

Here's Why Dick's Isn't the Next Sports Authority
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dick's Sporting Goods, Okta, BioLife

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
MARKETS

Nasdaq and S&P 500 End at Records as Wall Street Awaits Fed's Jackson Hole Retreat

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Stock Falls on Report of Improper Data Access

1. Mark Miller, Benchmark: Western Digital
INVESTING

Western Digital Stock Soars on Reported Kioxia Merger Talks

Penn National Gaming Lead
INVESTING

Penn National, Online Gambling Stocks Continue to Climb

AMC Entertainment Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: AMC Surge Was a Short Squeeze

Dick's Taps Former Dunkin' Brands Digital Officer as Marketing Chief
INVESTING

How Far Dick's Sporting Goods Can Rally After Huge Earnings Beat