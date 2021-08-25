Salesforce Quarterly Results Top Expectations, Shares Rise

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday, after the customer relationship management software company reported stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter.

In the fiscal 2022 second quarter, ended July 31, Salesforce posted net income of $535 million, or 56 cents a share, down from $2.625 billion, or $2.85 per share a year earlier. The FactSet analyst consensus called for 6 cents a share in the latest quarter.

Adjusted profit totaled $1.48, well ahead of the analyst forecast of 92 cents.

Revenue soared 23% to $6.34 billion in the latest quarter from $5.15 billion. Analysts estimated $6.24 billion for the latest quarter.

Salesforce shares recently traded at $265.81, up 2%. The stock is up 15% in the three months through Wednesday’s close. That compares to a 10% gain for the Nasdaq Composite during the period.

As for guidance, the company predicted a fiscal third-quarter GAAP loss of 5 cents to 6 cents per share. And it predicted a full fiscal year GAAP profit of 81 cents to 83 cents per share.

Salesforce projects third-quarter adjusted EPS of 91 cents to 92 cents and full-year adjusted EPS of $4.36 to $4.38.

It estimates fiscal third-quarter revenue of $6.78 billion to $6.79 billion and full-year revenue of $26.2 billion to $26.3 billion.

Analysts had been projecting third quarter earnings of 82 cents a share on revenue of $6.66 billion.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer said earlier this week that he would closely watch how Salesforce stacks up against the competitive services offered by Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

