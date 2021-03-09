TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Salesforce Is Said Prepared to Tap Taylor to Succeed CEO Benioff

Enterprise-software giant Salesforce.com is preparing to name COO Bret Taylor to succeed CEO Marc Benioff, a media report says.
Author:
Publish date:

Enterprise software giant Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get Report is preparing Chief Operating Officer Bret Taylor to succeed Marc Benioff as chief executive, a media report says.

Company Founder Benioff was co-CEO along with Keith Block until Block left last year. 

If Taylor is indeed named CEO, Benioff may become executive chairman, given the complications of splitting the duties between CEOs, knowledgeable sources told Reuters.

They said Taylor wouldn’t be promoted immediately, though perhaps within several months. 

Salesforce is in an intense war for market share with Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report and Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report.

Taylor worked at Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook  (FB) - Get Report before coming to Salesforce. He was co-creator of Google Maps, and as the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media giant's chief technology officer, he invented the “like” button, Reuters reports.

Salesforce stock recently traded at $213.05, up 2.6%, compared with a 4.2% gain for the Nasdaq and a 2.1% climb for the S&P 500. The shares have slipped 11% in the past month amid doubts about its growth prospects.

Still, on Monday, Goldman Sachs added Salesforce, Microsoft and Coupa Software  (COUP) - Get Report to its Conviction List. It has a price target of $315 for Salesforce.

"We continue to see Microsoft and Salesforce as well positioned to capitalize on digital transformation spending, which we believe will outpace overall IT budgets for the foreseeable future," Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan wrote in a commentary.

Salesforce and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Tags
hidden_terms:
MicrosoftSalesforceGoogle
Stitch Fix
INVESTING

Stock Market Today: When to Buy the Dip in Stitch Fix

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Nasdaq Rises 4% as Dip Buyers Turn to Tech Stocks, Tesla Soars

Exela Technologies Lead
INVESTING

Exela Triples on 10-Year, $90M Contract With Health Insurer

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductors Watchlist: AMD, Nvidia Climb Higher

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney+ Tops 100 Million Global Paid Subscribers

Why Stitch Fix Could Still Dress to Impress Despite Weak Guidance
INVESTING

Here's Must-Hold Support for Stitch Fix After Earnings Drop

S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices To Remove 21 Chinese Companies From Its Global Equity, Bond Benchmarks After US Blacklisting
INVESTING

Bond Yields Slide After Solid Start to Auction Week; Inflation Eases

Tesla's Made-in-China Model Y Launch Imminent After Resounding Success Of Model 3 Among Mainland Buyers
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Twilio