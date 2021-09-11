Salesforce Offers to Relocate Workers Over Texas Abortion Law

Salesforce will help relocate workers and their immediate families with concerns about access to reproductive healthcare related to the Texas abortion law.

Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report on Friday reportedly informed its workers on Slack that it would help relocate employees and their immediate families who have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare related to the Texas anti-abortion law.

"These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us - especially women," Salesforce said, according to a CNBC report. "We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere."

The company, however, has not taken an official position yet on the law.

"With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and the members of your immediate family," the Slack message said.

In a Friday tweet, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said: "Ohana if you want to move we'll help you exit TX. Your choice."

Texas SB 8 bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows members of the public to sue abortion providers or anyone aiding a person violating the law. The law went into effect Sept. 4 after the Supreme Court denied an appeal from the law's opponents who were seeking an emergency order to block the law. The court said the plaintiffs needed to properly address certain procedural questions.

The ruling, however, still allows the law's opponents to further challenge the law in Federal or Texas state courts.

Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Sept. 6 issued a temporary restraining order blocking Texas anti-abortion organization Texas Right to Life from suing Planned Parenthood workers under the law for two weeks. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday

Shares of Salesforce on Friday dipped by 0.2% to $256.69 in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 1.4% to $257.20 in the regular session.

