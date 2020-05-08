Salesforce Gains After NYC Contact Tracing Efforts Announced

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report jumped Friday on news that New York City is enlisting the help of the cloud-based customer management software giant in a new testing and contact-tracing campaign in the city's battle against Covid-19.

Salesforce's stock price rose 2.25% to $173.73 a share after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, at his daily press briefing, mentioned the partnership as he announced the launch of the city's new Test and Trace Corp.

As part of the effort, Salesforce on June 1 will open a call center and roll out a case management and customer relationship platform to support New York's testing and contact tracing efforts, according to local news reports.

NYC Health + Hospitals will oversee the testing and contact tracing effort, which will involve the initial hiring of 1,000 "foot soldiers" in May, ramping up to 2,500 workers by June.

The aim of the initiative will be to head off potential infections before they happen, with 1,200 hotel rooms set aside to help isolate people exposed to the deadly virus.

Salesforce on Thursday sketched out its own return-to-work plans for its 50,000 employees around the world, relying on Work.com apps it has developed, which among other things will allow employees to check and register their temperatures.

If an employee becomes infected, an in-house contact tracing team at Salesforce will reach out to colleagues he or she may have come into contact with, Quartz reported.

Salesforce has also rolled out a version of the same software for its corporate customers that are looking to begin the process of reopening.