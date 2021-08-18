Salesforce.com Stock Climbs on JMP Price-Target Boost

Salesforce.com gets a share price target increase from JMP ahead of the software giant's second-quarter earnings report.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report rose Wednesday after a JMP analyst raised his price target on the enterprise software giant $320 a share from $282, a week before the company's scheduled earnings report.

Shares of the San Francisco company, which is slated to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 25, at last check were 3.1% higher at $254.54.

Analyst Patrick Walravens said in a research note that Salesforce.com's stock has appreciated 11% year-to-date compared with 14% for the Nasdaq.

Walravens increased his second-quarter revenue estimate to $6.24 billion from $6.23 billion and his earnings estimate to 93 cents a share from 91 cents.

The FactSet consensus calls for $6.24 billion and earnings of 92 cents a share.

He also raised his full-year 2022 earnings estimate to $3.83 a share from $3.81 on revenue growth of 22%. The FactSet consensus calls for full-year earnings of $3.84 and revenue of $26 billion.

Walravens said his due diligence with industry sources for the company's second-quarter earnings "has generated a total of 18 data points, of which 13 are positive and 5 are negative."

On the positive side, the analyst said, "Salesforce may have closed a large 10-figure deal with a networking company for (Configure Price Quote) and that this company may continue spending aggressively on Salesforce, in part due to some executive relationships."

On the negative side, Walravens said an industry source explained that given its acquisition of Slack, Salesforce now "will clearly step on Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google's toes with enterprise.” This source explained further that Slack “doesn’t have all that Office 365 and Google Enterprise have.”

Last month, TheStreet's Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Benioff, chairman and chief executive of Salesforce.com, during the "Executive Decision" segment of "Mad Money," which had recently closed on its acquisition of Slack Technologies.

Benioff said Salesforce has been integrating Slack into all its products and the result has been that everything got even better.

