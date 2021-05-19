Salesforce Rises on Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Overweight

Salesforce rises after the sales-tracking software giant receives an upgrade from Morgan Stanley on what it sees as a more optimistic long-term risk-reward outlook.

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report was higher on Wednesday after the sales-tracking software giant received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who sees the company’s longer-term risk-reward potential as more favorable.

Shares of Salesforce were up about 1.04% at $216.55 in premarket trading after Weiss raised his rating on the company to overweight from equal-weight. He kept his one-year price target at $270. The stock has fallen 3.7% year to date.

With a broad portfolio targeting customer interactions across sales, customer support and marketing, Salesforce is “well positioned to benefit from an accelerating pace of investment in strategic digital transformation initiatives,” Weiss wrote in a research note, adding that the stock’s recent pullback “creates a good entry point.”

Salesforce’s $27.6 billion acquisition of work-focused instant-messaging and file-sharing software Slack (WORK) - Get Report, which took place in December, has left Salesforce shares roughly 25% below where they should be relative to its large-cap software peers.

Weiss raised his estimates for what Slack will bring to Salesforce’s bottom line following what he sees as “significantly” better performance over past two quarters, proving the strategic rationale behind Salesforce’s acquisition of the Slack in the first place.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer and his Action Alerts Plus team continue to see Salesforce as a key player in the “digital revolution” and “… invaluable to those companies looking to build out their digital strategy and better understand their customer base.”

“Furthermore, we believe the acquisition of MuleSoft effectively expanded the company's total addressable market by unlocking data previously trapped on legacy systems, to be used on the Salesforce platform,” the team wrote in their latest weekly Wall Street roundup.

Salesforce in February reported solid fourth-quarter earnings but cautioned on future growth due to its integration of Slack. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Salesforce to report first-quarter earnings of 88 cents a share on sales of $5.9 billion when it releases its latest quarterly numbers on May 28.

