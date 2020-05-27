Can Salesforce Hit New Highs on Earnings?

Salesforce has been trading well but has dipped over the past few days. Does that give it some room to run after earnings? Let's look at the stock.

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report have been in decline the past two trading sessions, and were down about 1.5% on Wednesday.

With earnings scheduled for after Thursday's market close, it could be investors' way of de-risking a bit ahead of the event. However, tech stocks in general have been under pressure over the past few days.

High-growth stocks like Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report and Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report are getting hit, as are names like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report.

Salesforce is at an interesting point. On the one hand, shares are still up about 50% from the March lows. On the other hand though, shares are about 11% off the 2020 high. It has lagged some of its peers and could have upside.

Trading Salesforce Stock

Daily chart of Salesforce stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Salesforce stock is above all of its major moving averages, showing just how strong the trend has been off the lows. Dating back to March, each significant dip has been bought, with those corrections becoming more and more shallow each time.

When Salesforce reports earnings, we’re looking for one of two things to happen: Either shares need to press higher and close strong or they need to pull back.

In the first scenario, I am specifically looking at the $183 area. Twice this month this area has stifled the rally, acting as resistance and sending CRM stock back down to the 20-day moving average.

However, a close over this mark puts $192.50-plus in play, with a shot at the all-time high up at $195.72. Over that mark and $200 is most certainly in play.

Should Salesforce stock dip, there’s not much cushion between current prices and the 20-day moving averages.

Therefore, we’ll be looking to see if the $157 to $165 area can buoy the stock. In that zone, investors will find the 61.8% retracement for the 2020 range, the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average. Below that area and a dip into the $140s is possible.

As per usual, traders may prefer to wait until the earnings release is out and shares are moving on the results before taking action with the stock.