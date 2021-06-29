TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Salesforce Is Bellwether of Cloud Stocks
Jim Cramer Says Salesforce Is Bellwether of Cloud Stocks
Publish date:

Salesforce Begins Bond Issue to Pay for Slack Acquisition

Salesforce begins a bond offering to finance its $28 billion purchase of Slack.
Author:

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report has begun a bond offering to finance its $28 billion purchase of communications service Slack Technologies  (WORK) - Get Report.

It’s a six-part issue for the customer-relationship-management software provider. The longest maturity is 40 years and may yield about 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries, a source told Bloomberg.

Salesforce has an A rating from S&P Global Ratings and an A2 rating from Moody’s Investors Service.

In addition to the acquisition, proceeds of the bonds will finance sustainability projects, the source said. The takeover is expected to close by July 31.

TST Recommends

Micron Lead
Play
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Micron Earnings, Nvidia and AMD

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer gives his views on such companies as Nvidia, Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices.

PRESS RELEASES

Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. On Its Pending Sale To Centuri Group, Inc.

Buy Salesforce
Play
INVESTING

Salesforce Begins Bond Issue to Pay for Slack Acquisition

Salesforce begins a bond offering to finance its $28 billion purchase of Slack.

Salesforce traded Tuesday at $244.75, up 0.18%, and has climbed 9% over the past six months.

Last month, several analysts reiterated their optimism about Salesforce, following the software provider's first-quarter earnings.

Earlier this month, Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst at Action Alerts PLUS, discussed why he likes Salesforce over Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CRM? Learn more now.

Micron Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Micron Earnings, Nvidia and AMD

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

Exela Technologies and Marin Software Join Reddit Meme Rally

Google Axes Employee Who Wrote Controversial Memo About Females
INVESTING

Google Reportedly Facing Heightened Antitrust Scrutiny

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Gain As Goldman Names Top Ideas In Big Cap Stocks

Tesla Model 3 Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Slips Lower as UBS Cuts Price Target Ahead of Delivery Figures

Walmart Family-Run Business Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Launches Low-Priced Private Brand Insulin In Latest Healthcare Push

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Gets Boost From Big Banks and the S&P 500 Sets a Record High

Watch Cramer Live 6/29/21
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Cathie Wood's Bitcoin ETF, Facebook, United Airlines