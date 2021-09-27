September 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why Ford Is Investing $11.4 Billion in Tennessee and Kentucky
Why Ford Is Investing $11.4 Billion in Tennessee and Kentucky

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report headquarters literally towers over the city of San Francisco, where Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of the company grew up and from which he says the company’s success and values grew.

Benioff recently spoke to Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" from the company's annual Dreamforce user conference, which was in person for the first time since 2019. The networking event was downsized this year from 150,000+ attendance of past years to 1,000 in-person attendees, due to pandemic limits. A similar-sized crowd from past years attended online. Salesforce is a leader in customer relationship management software.

Benioff talked extensively with Cramer about the issue of corporate responsibility. Benioff said that at this year's conference, he was delighted to see more companies making trust and safety, along with equality and diversity, top priorities.  He was sharply critical of companies like Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report which he said allows the spread of massive amounts of misinformation. He cited a series of Wall Street Journal articles earlier this month about the company's exemption of prominent VIPs from its content rules and its  failure to act despite knowing its Instagram  app is harmful for many users, most notably teenage girls. "It's just unacceptable to see this kind of behavior in such a large and important company." Benioff said. Get more trading strategies and investing insights from Cramer and his Action Alerts PLUS team.

Benioff also responded to criticism that platforms like Salesforce allow companies to downsize their workforce. He said that by focusing on their customers, companies tend to add employees to their workforce, not lay them off.

TheStreet Recommends

Earlier, Salesforce told employees that if they are concerned about the ability to access reproductive care in the wake of the new anti-abortion law in Texas, the company will help them relocate.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Air Products' Spin Off Versum Materials Begins Trading on the NYSE
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Chevron, Best Buy

Toast, Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Cramer: Toast Too Hot to Handle at Current Prices

Hong Kong Stocks Slump On Tech Sector Worries As US Official Signals Flaws In China Trade Deal
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Has a Technique for Jumpy Market Opens

Aurora Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Aurora Cannabis Stock Rises Despite Revenue Miss

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

Jonathan Heller Sees Restaurant Comeback

Is Best Buy Stock an Investor Best Buy After Earnings Beat? -- The Charts Speak
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Best Buy, Acceleron

Robert Kaplan Lead
INVESTING

Dallas Fed's Kaplan to Retire Amid Stock Trading Controversy

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
INVESTING

Dow Ends Higher on Rising Oil, Financial Stocks