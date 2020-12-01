TheStreet
Sage Therapeutics Draws Negative Commentary on Biogen Deal

Sage shares fell as two analysts offered negative assessments of its agreement with Biogen to work together on Sage's depression drug.
Sage Therapeutics  (SAGE) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday as two analysts offered negative assessments of its agreement last week with Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Report to work together on Sage's depression drug.

The two biopharmaceutical companies will develop Sage’s zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder, postpartum depression and other psychiatric disorders. They also will focus on SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders. In addition, Biogen will pay Sage $1.525 billion in cash.

Sage recently traded at $73.38, down 0.96%, and has gained 1.65% year to date. Biogen recently traded at $242.64, up 0.95%, but has slumped 18.23% so far this year.

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone downgraded Sage to market perform from outperform, refraining from giving a price target. The Biogen deal "failed" for Sage, as its management couldn’t explain how the venture will accelerate Sage’s drug pipeline, Leone said in a commentary cited by The Fly.

In addition, Biogen officials failed to provide strong proof of their ability to build a presence within the field of psychiatry, Leone said.

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg cut her price target for Sage to $93 from $100, while maintaining a buy rating. The Biogen deal could bolster the prospects for zuranolone/SAGE-324 and solves Sage’s funding need, but she’s "perplexed regarding rationale," The Fly reported.

To be sure, Truist analyst Joon Lee lifted his price target for Sage to $70 from $60, maintaining a hold rating. The $1.53 billion upfront cash infusion from Biogen and up to $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments allow Sage to direct its resources toward more promising drug candidates, Lee said in commentary cited by The Fly.

