Safe-T Group Product Added to NASA Contract Vehicle

The 'ZoneZero solution is an ideal fit for the defense and federal sectors, as secure access is vital,' Safe-T said, noting that it'll be added to a NASA vehicle.

Safe-T Group (SFET) - Get Report shares jumped on Thursday, after the secure-data-system provider said its ZoneZero platform had been added to NASA’s solution for enterprise-wide procurement contract vehicle.

All U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and government contractors, can purchase equipment and services from SEWP-authorized resellers.

“Safe-T's innovative ZoneZero solution is an ideal fit for the defense and federal sectors, as secure access is vital for all business aspects,” the Herzliya, Israel, company said.

“Safe-T ZoneZero unifies all remote access needs in one zero-trust network-access solution: human users (virtual-private-network users, non-VPN users, internal users), applications, application programming interfaces, and connected devices.”

At last check Safe-T Group shares were 18% higher at $1.59.

Keith Mortier, chief executive of Philemon Security USA, Safe-T Group’s lead distributor in North America, said that “as our government customers and channel partners accelerate their implementation of zero trust, we see SEWP as an effective vehicle through which we can provide software defined perimeter and virtual private network to meet or exceed government zero-trust requirements in a cost-effective manner."

Palantir is another big player in data security. It said Monday that it was selected by the National Nuclear Security Administration to provide its security platform and related services in a five-year $89.9 million deal.

Under terms of the contract, the NNSA’s office of safety, infrastructure and operations said it would use Palantir for “effective knowledge management and data-driven decision-making” as part of a bigger project on safety, analytics, forecasting, and evaluation reporting, also known as Safer.

TheStreet.com Chartist Bret Kenwell offered an analysis of Palantir stock Monday.

