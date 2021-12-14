Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Publish date:

S&P 500 Index to Will See Year-End Correction, Morgan Stanley Predicts

"There's more room to go on multiple contraction," Morgan Stanley's Daniel Skelly said during an interview with Bloomberg TV.
Author:

As growth slows and inflation rises, some analysts are predicting that the shares of the country's largest companies will continue to a downward trend.

Daniel Skelly, head of market research and strategy at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, predicts that the S&P 500 Index will finish off the year at 4,400 or 5% below where it was at close yesterday. 

It rose 9% in the last six months but, at close of market on Wednesday, was down 0.75% at $4,634.09.

"There's more room to go on multiple contraction," Skelly said during an interview for Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance. “Things are somewhat tracking to a normal historical context, which has seen the multiple come down anywhere between 10% to 15% as mid-cycle transitions culminate in the past."

TheStreet Recommends

The reasons for the drop are multifaceted and have to do with everything from the omicron variant to the Federal Reserve preparing for a summer rate hike, as well as predictions for pent-up demand not living up to real-world numbers.

Companies positioned to do well are those that, like those offering health services, have been "trading extremely cheap after underperforming this year."

"Particularly when you look at some of the faster moving institutional funds, positioning has started to lighten up more recently," Skelly said.

To offset the drops in growth, Skelly recommends putting money toward alternatives and shorter duration, high-quality credit that has been underperforming and is set to bounce back up in the near future. 

"We've added to our team’s portfolios recently names like Mastercard (MA), names like T-Mobile (TMUS)," Skelly said. "These are structural growers that are significantly off of their 52-week highs."

