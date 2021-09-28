September 28, 2021
RV Maker Thor Industries Stock Jumps as Earnings Nearly Double

Thor Industries stock traded higher as demand for recreational vehicles remained strong in the July quarter.
Author:

Shares of Thor Industries  (THO) - Get Thor Industries, Inc. Report jumped on Tuesday after the recreational-vehicle maker nearly doubled its fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and exceeded analysts' expectations.

Shares of the Elkhart, Ind., company at last check rose 12% to $126.11. The stock touched a 52-week high $152.20 in mid-March.

For the quarter ended July 31, Thor Industries posted earnings of $231.3 million, or $4.12 a share, up 93% from $119.7 million, or $2.14 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue climbed 55% to $3.59 billion from $2.32 billion. 

TheStreet Recommends

