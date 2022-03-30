Skip to main content
Is Janet Yellen Changing Her Mind About Bitcoin?
Is Janet Yellen Changing Her Mind About Bitcoin?

RV Maker Has Great Numbers, Trades Well Off its All-Time High

Newly raised dividend will pay investors while they wait for shares to rebound, argues Real Money Columnist Paul Price
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A recreational vehicle maker has drawn Real Money Columnist Paul Price's eye.

“Polaris (PII) designs, engineers and manufactures all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles and boats. These items and their accessories are distributed and sold through dealers in the U.S., Canada and Europe," Price wrote recently. "Global adjacent markets in other areas, accounting for about 6% of sales, are served via local retailers."

In addition, "despite supply chain disruptions during 2021, full-year results finished with all-time record sales and earnings for Polaris.”

Just how good was 2021 for this company? In a nutshell:

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

  • PII raised its dividend to 64 cents per quarter, making it a market leader for income stocks;
  • The company’s adjusted EPS beat analysts’ estimates at $9.13 for 2021 and a forward guidance (that is, an estimate) of $10.10 - $10.40 for 2022;
  • Sales have tripled over the past nine years;
  • Cash flow has increased by 141 percent (not a typo) and EPS grew by 107.5 percent.

These are some great numbers, yet at time of writing the stock was trading for “a below average multiple” writes Price, while “delivering an above typical current yield.”

“Continuous shareholders made money since the end of 2012, but nowhere near as much as would have been expected. That's because right now you can own PII for $51.07 per share, less (-32%) than it fetched at its November of 2014 peak of $159.30."

He adds that "fundamentals are way better now than back in 2014 across all major metrics. That implies a substantial ‘catch-up’ move higher is well overdue.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Please note: It is important to remember that you should not buy or sell a stock based on reading one article. Investors should do their homework. For more research and information, consider TheStreet Quant Ratings for a quantitative approach to stock selection. Or, get a daily dose of TheStreet’s smartest insights from its smartest analysts, delivered to your inbox daily via TheStreet Smarts.

Cybersecurity
INVESTING
CRWD

Increased Hacks During War Boost and Challenge Cybersecurity Firm

By Frank Hartzell
Michael Saylor
CRYPTOCURRENCY
MSTRTSLASQ

Billionaire Michael Saylor Set to Bolster Confidence in Bitcoin

By Luc Olinga
Canadian Tennis Player Milos Raonic Visits the NYSE and Says He's Ready for the U.S. Open
JIM CRAMER
ADBEFDXYETI

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

By Scott Rutt
Russia Ukraine Conflict Lead
INVESTING

Putin’s Russia Will Fall Behind Turkey if Biden is Right About This

By Tom Bemis
Dutch Bros Inc Lead
INVESTING
BROS

Dutch Bros. Coffee Has Big Expansion Plans

By Frank Hartzell
Darkened photo of a tall office building with text overlay that reads "What Is the Wilshire 5,000?"
W

What Is the Wilshire 5,000 and Why Is It Important?

By TheStreet Staff
PlayStation Plus Lead KL
INVESTING
SNEMSFT

Sony Releases a Secret Weapon That May Disrupt Microsoft and Xbox

By Colette Bennett
Jim Cramer: GM Reminds Him How Hard It Is to Own Auto Stocks
TECHNOLOGY
GMVLKAFTSLA

GM Finds an Original Way to Avoid a Shortage of Its Cars

By Luc Olinga