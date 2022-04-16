Skip to main content
Cash App vs. Venmo: Cathie Wood Picks Her Winner
Cash App vs. Venmo: Cathie Wood Picks Her Winner

Russian Invasion's Market Impact Recalls This U.S. Move

So far, the publicly traded markets have done a good job of discounting the war, Real Money Columnist James 'Rev Shark' Deporre says.

As far as stock markets are concerned, geopolitical disruptions are basically the same no matter who the players are.

That’s the takeaway from TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre, who says the stock market has already largely discounted a Russian invasion of Iraq.

The Russian aggression in Eastern Europe harkens back to a similar market scenario almost two decades ago.

“While I don't particularly like historical comparisons, it is interesting to look back to March 20, 2003, which is the day that the US invaded Iraq,” Deporre wrote at the time of Russia's invastion on Real Money. “That was the exact bottom of the bear market that started when the Internet bubble popped in 2000.”

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“There are big differences between that situation and the current one, but it illustrates how the market functions as a discounting mechanism and does a good job of anticipating negative events before they actually occur,” he added.

The big question now is whether the ongoing uncertainty is going to continue to weigh on the market.

At the time of Russia's invasion, “a big drop on the news would have been an interesting 'buy the bad news' situation, but now the more mild response is problematic as it creates the potential for a more negative market reaction as further negatives develop,” Deporre said.

Many stocks that have no exposure at all to Russia or Ukraine have been hit hard simply because the market as a whole has been hit. For example, biotechnology, growth and cannabis names sold off for no reason associated with their fundamentals.

That scenario may lead traders to start looking for bargains again, now that the Ukraine issue is not pressuring the market to the same degree. “We’ll have to see if and how that action develops,” Deporre added.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

6. Motor Yacht A
INVESTING

Guess Who is Footing The Bill For Impounded Oligarch Yachts

By Michael Tedder
2022 Tesla Model Y AWD Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAHTZGQ

Used Teslas Are Selling at Discounts in This City

By Vidhi Choudhary
Andy Jassy, the long-time chief executive at Amazon Web Services, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, in 2016. Photo: Reuters
CRYPTOCURRENCY
AMZN

Amazon CEO Has Some Thoughts About Bitcoin, NFTs

By Rob Lenihan
We Ate Olive Garden's New Spaghetti Pies and Now Get Darden's Revival
INVESTING
DRI

Big Issue is Troublesome For This Restaurant Chain's Stock

By Ellen Chang
NY Auto Show Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
GMKIMTFVOLAF

Elvis Once Owned This Fabulous Car Making Rare Trip to New York Auto Show

By Veronika Bondarenko
Tesla vehicles on an assembly line at its Gigafactory in Shanghai on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Photo: Xinhua via AP
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGMVWAGY

Tesla Has Very Good News from China

By Luc Olinga
Everything We Know About Tropical Storm Nate
INVESTING
ZMTDOCPTON

Markets Face a Perfect Storm

By Brian O'Connell
Hire a Professional
PERSONAL FINANCE

These Interns Make $16,000 a Month

By Dan Weil