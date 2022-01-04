Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes
Russian Hacker Tied to 2016 Election In U.S. Custody

Vladislav Klyushin missed his final appeal to combat extradition from Switzerland.
A Russian tech tycoon who reportedly may have been involved in the 2016 Russian hacking of the U.S. elections is in custody, according to a report.

Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland a week before Christmas on Dec. 18, after being accused of illegally making tens of millions of dollars trading on hacked corporate earnings information. 

However, as authorities looked deeper into his activities, they reportedly realized that he had deep ties to Russian intelligence, running an information technology company that works with the Kremlin, Bloomberg reported

Klyushin's insider knowledge of Russia's cybersecurity network and hacking capabilities could prove to be valuable to U.S. officials, who have publicly blamed the Kremlin for interfering in the 2016 political process by flooding social media with misinformation during election season. 

Bloomberg reports that Russian intelligence has concluded that Klyushin, 41, has access to documents relating to Russia's campaign to hack Democratic Party computer servers during the election. 

Those documents reportedly establish that the hacking was led by a team in Russia's GRU military intelligence units.

Klyushin's IT firm, M-13, worked for the Russian presidency, government and ministries, according to his insider trading indictment. 

He was approached by U.S. and U.K. spy agencies in the previous two years and received heightened security levels in Switzerland. 

He reportedly surprised Russian officials by missing his final chance to appeal his extradition from Switzerland. 

