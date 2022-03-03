Skip to main content
Fed Chair Says Russia-Ukraine Shows This Problem With Crypto
Fed Chair Says Russia-Ukraine Shows This Problem With Crypto

Russian Expert Drinks to 'Death of Markets' on TV

The country's television has long been known for its "customer-friendly" programming.

Things are starting to get weird over in Russia.

While Russian television has long been known for its "customer-friendly" programming, it appears to have hit a new note Wednesday.

That's when a market expert slammed a shot of something and drank to the "death of the markets" during a live broadcast of a “Trading in a New Way” on a Russian financial channel — and then proceeded to say he would now make his living as Santa Claus.

Anchor Elina Tikhonova handled this development with as much aplomb as possible, but the clip of her interviewee smacking his lips in the standard issue, tight black tech bro T-shirt has since gone viral.

Alex Butmanov, chief executive officer and founder of DTI Algorithmic, which specializes in stocks and ETFs, has thus far not made a public comment about the appearance. 

Of note, Russia’s stock market was virtually shut down for the fourth consecutive day Thursday, as the Russian central bank tries to cope with financial upheaval that began with the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Volkswagen  (VLKAF) , Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, and ExxonMobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report are just a few of the big names to pull out of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

As for Butmanov's TV appearance, Twitter, as usual, had its usual salty and sweet reactions.

Some were helpful:

Some were sarcastic:

And the rest were just, well, Twitter.

