Skip to main content
How Soaring Oil Prices Could Impact Corporate Earnings
How Soaring Oil Prices Could Impact Corporate Earnings

Russia: Ban of its Imports Will Make Oil Prices Explode

'A rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,' said a deputy prime minister.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oil prices are soaring, hitting 13-year highs Monday. And if Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is right (a big if), we may have seen nothing yet.

If the U.S. and Europe follow through on threats to bar Russian oil imports, prices would skyrocket, he said in a statement on Russian state television, Reuters reports.

"It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," Novak said. "The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more."

He presumably was referring to the global benchmark Brent crude price, which touched a high of $139.13 a barrel Monday and recently traded at $132. the U.S. WTI oil price recently traded at $128.07.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg that the U.S. and U.K. will slap a ban on imports of Russian energy products, but that the America's European allies won’t follow suit. The U.S. gets only 3% of its crude oil from Russia, but more than 25% of the European Union’s crude comes from Russia.

Novak said Europe would need over a year to obtain elsewhere the amount of oil it gets from Russia now. "European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect," he said.

"If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes.”

Meanwhile, experts say the war in Ukraine will send inflation sky high. In addition to oil, Russia is a major exporter of metals and agricultural commodities, and Ukraine has exports in those categories too. Prices for these commodities are racing upward.

Sonos Tumbles After First Earnings Report
INVESTING
SONOKBHELY

Sonos Makes Bank of America List of Small-Cap Stocks

By Dan Weil
Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPLMVRSAMZN

AAPL Stock Alert: Trading Apple Ahead of (And After) Key Product Event

By Bret Kenwell
Google Mandiant cyber security Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
GOOGLMSFTMNDT

Google Makes a Big Cyber Defense Move

By Vidhi Choudhary
Companies staying in Russia Lead JS
INVESTING
AAPLVWAGYXOM

These Big Companies Have Chosen to Stay in Russia

By Veronika Bondarenko
What Is Stagflation
S

What Is Stagflation? Causes, Effects, and Opportunities

By TheStreet.com Staff
Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Joe Biden Plans to Issue Crypto Executive Order

By Rob Lenihan
Cathie Wood Lead JS
INVESTING
SQTWTRSHOP

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

By Dan Weil
Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Active As China Sales Hold Steady In February, Nickel Prices Surge

By TheStreet Staff