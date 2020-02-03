Rush Limbaugh Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Rush Limbaugh has announced he has advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh is a popular syndicated radio commentator on iHeartMedia’s (IHRT) - Get Report Premiere Networks. His strident conservative commentaries have proved a staple of right-wing media since the 1980s.

“I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on January 20th. I first realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend, January 12,” Limbaugh told his audience on Monday. “It was a pulmonary problem involving malignancy. So I’m gonna be gone the next couple days as we figure out the treatment course of action and have further testing done,” he added.

Limbaugh, known for being a cigar aficionado, went on to speak of his closeness to his audience. “Over the years, a lot of people have been very nice telling me how much this program has meant to them. But whatever that is, it pales in comparison to what you all have meant to me.”

IHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Bressler told Variety that “over his last 31 years on-air he has developed a deeply personal relationship with his listeners and he intends to remain on the air, being there with his audience.” They added that “Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend, and we know he will handle the situation with courage and grace.”

Shares of iHeart were unchanged in after-hours action Monday. They rose 18 cents, or 1%, to $17.86 in the regular session.

