Ruby Tuesday Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ruby Tuesday Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday says it intends to 'emerge a stronger organization built for the future.'
Author:
Publish date:

Ruby Tuesday said it has filed for bankruptcy as the casual dining restaurant chain struggles to recover from the "unprecedented impact" of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maryville, Tenn.-based company said in a statement that it plans to use the Chapter 11 filing to strengthen its business by reducing liabilities "and emerge a stronger organization built for the future."

Prior to the filing, Ruby Tuesday said that "it had reached an understanding with its secured lenders to support its restructuring through financing and an agreement regarding the terms of a plan that will provide a sustainable path forward."

"This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday’. Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19,” said Shawn Lederman, CEO of Ruby Tuesday.

Ruby Tuesday, which has about 300 locations and 32,100 employees, said it intends to move through the bankruptcy process as quickly as possible.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of bankruptcies as businesses have been forced to shut down or cut back to comply with social distancing requirements. 

The list of businesses filing for bankruptcy includes Steakhouse owner Sizzler USA,  Century 21, Town Sports International  (CLUB) - Get Report, owner of New York Sports Clubs, and California Pizza Kitchen.

Ruby Tuesday said it was being advised by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP as legal counsel, CR3 Partners, LLC, as financial advisor, FocalPoint Securities, LLC, as investment banker, and Hilco Real Estate, LLC, as lease restructuring advisor.

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Covid, Sentiment, Nvidia

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stimulus Checks, Amazon, General Electric - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Price Target Lifted by Benchmark on E-Commerce Strength

Eli Lilly Had a Good Quarter but Investors Don't Want Health Stocks: Jim Cramer
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Files Emergency Use Application With FDA for COVID Antibody Treatment; Shares Leap

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gets SEC Wells Notice Amid Insurance Accounting Probe

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain on Trump Stimulus U-Turn; Dollar Grinds Higher As Markets Eye Talks in Washington

fafsa now college student sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Apply for Next Year’s Student Loans Now—There Are Risks if You Wait

Buy Bristol Myers
INVESTING

Bristol-Myers Shares Gain After Positive Data From Opdivo Lung Cancer Trial