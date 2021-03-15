Rubius Doubles on Progress in Early-Stage Cancer-Drug Trial

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics more than doubled after the biotech reported progress in an early-stage trial of a cancer drug.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) - Get Report more than doubled Monday after the biotech company said that initial data from its trial of RTX-240 showed that the drug generated partial responses in patients with metastatic anal cancer and metastatic melanoma within the uvea of the eye.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company at last check spiked 67% to $27.36. The stock on Monday touched a 52-week high $38.71, compared with Friday's close at $16.43. The stock was halted in trading at least twice on Monday.

Rubius develops cellular therapies to treat auto-immune, metabolic, and other diseases. The uvea consists of the structures beneath the white of the eye.

The initial data "demonstrate that RTX-240 has the potential to generate single-agent activity in patients with solid tumors, including a cold tumor such as metastatic uveal melanoma, where other treatments have failed to induce responses in patients," Christina Coughlin, an oncologist and immunologist who is chief medical officer at Rubius Therapeutics, said in a statement.

“The encouraging safety results, including a single event of Grade 1 liver toxicity, and preliminary efficacy data for RTX-240 to date give us the potential to realize the power of immune agonists for the treatment of cancer," Coughlin added.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors resulted in a 54% confirmed partial response rate in reducing the target lesions in a patient with metastatic anal cancer.

The adverse effects of the treatment included fatigue, chills, nausea, decreased appetite and arthralgia, which is pain in a joint.

Rubius is now planning a new Phase 1 study for the second half of 2021 to evaluate the combination of RTX-240 and another therapy.

It's also planning a Phase 2 expansion cohort for first-quarter 2022, according to its statement.



