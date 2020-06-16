Royalty Pharma Stock Soars in Year's Largest Debut

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday soared in its market debut as the pharmaceutical royalties buyer became the largest IPO of the year so far.

Shares of the New York company were at last check up 60% to $44.82.

The first trade, 6.4 million shares, was at $44 shortly after noon Eastern time. That was 57% above the IPO price of $28.

The company offered 77.7 million shares, which was 7 million higher than initially planned and came in ahead of Warner Music Group Corp.'s (WMG) - Get Report recent deal that raised $1.9 billion.

This was also the second-largest pharmaceutical listing ever, coming in behind Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) - Get Report, as the largest pharma IPO of all time.

Founded in 1996, Royal Pharma buys royalties and funds new treatments in exchange for royalty stakes. Investors include hedge fund Adage Capital Management, the private equity firm General Atlantic and Nogra Group.

The company said in its IPO filing that the therapies in its portfolio address "therapeutic areas such as rare diseases, oncology, neurology, HIV, cardiology and diabetes, and are delivered to patients across both primary and specialty care settings."

"Royalties play a fundamental and growing role in the biopharmaceutical industry," the filing said. "As a result of the increasing cost and complexity of drug development, the creation of a new drug today typically involves a number of industry participants."

Royal Pharma's portfolio includes royalties from Orkambi, a cystic fibrosis drug by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - Get Report, and the cancer treatment Imbruvica from AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report.

"We have been pioneers in the royalty market, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and midcap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies," the company said.

Royal Pharma said it recorded unrealized losses on securities and warrants in the first quarter of 2020 of $186.6 million largely due to equity market declines, which was primarily related to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.