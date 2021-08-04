Royal Caribbean Stock Slips After Narrowed Loss on Revenue Slump

Royal Caribbean fell after the cruise-ship giant posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results. Many of its ships remained grounded.

The Miami company posted a net loss of $1.35 billion, or $5.29 a share, narrowed from $1.63 billion, or $7.83 a share, in the year-earlier period.

RCL’s adjusted loss of $5.06 a share shrank from $6.13 a share a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of $4.42 a share, or an adjusted $4.35, for the latest quarter.

Revenue slumped 71% to $50.9 million from $175.6 million a year earlier. The latest figure trailed the FactSet consensus analyst estimate of $152.4 million.

The stock recently traded at $73.50, down 1.3%. It had fallen 13% in the month through Tuesday. In late February the stock had approached $100.

The pandemic wrecked the travel-and-leisure industry. But RCL sees a brighter future.

The company said in a statement that it had “made tremendous strides in resuming service both in the U.S. and globally and is encouraged by the significant improvement in demand and pricing environments for cruises.”

“Already, the company is operating 29 ships across its five brands, representing 42% of capacity.

"By the end of this month, the company expects to be operating 36 ships, representing over 60% of its capacity. The Company anticipates having 80% of its capacity in service by end 2021.”

To be sure, “the company expects to incur a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for its third quarter and the 2021 fiscal year, the degree to which will depend on many factors including the timing and extent of the return to service,” RCL said.