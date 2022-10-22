Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

The cruise line has made Perfect Day at CocoCay a major destination and its latest move actually ties into its new Icon of the Seas cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern.

"I can tell you it was a terrible period. And you know, the shutdown of our operations and trying to repatriate 50,000 crew to 100 countries was unbelievably challenging. And we dealt with so many different government groups who were yes, no, yes," he told TheStreet in an Oct. 19 interview, "And it was truly a nightmare, shutting down operations, and then not knowing anything, dealing with these various health authorities who honestly didn't know anything. It was deeply dark and depressing for a long time."

And, for many months, the entire industry had little communication with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which made planning a return to sailing guesswork at best.

"When we started to talk to the CDC, as an industry group, you know, we quickly started to make a lot of progress, because they understood that. And we understood that we're not enemies, we have a shared vision of trying to make it all work. So. But then, it was a long journey," he added.

That journey reached its apex on July 2, 2021 when Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas sailed from Miami (with Bayley on board) beginning the cruise line's slow recovery. Now, the company has not only shared details in its new class of ship, Icon Class, it has also shared some details on its plan to grow Perfect Day at CocoCay.

TheStreet

Icon of the Seas Played a Role in CocoCay's New Area

Royal Caribbean reenvisioned the idea of a cruise line private island when it redid CocoCay under the Perfect Day Banner in 2019. The cruise line added a massive pool as well as an added-fee Beach Club and waterpark while keeping plenty of areas tranquil and pristine. The cruise had shared plans for a new, adults-only section of the island, Hideaway Beach, but hadn't given many details.

"When Icon arrives, the cruise line will debut the island’s adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, with an expansive pool, private cabanas with pools, and unmatched views of the ocean hues," the company shared in a press release.

Bayley commented a little further, giving some added details as to how the new area would work and the impact it might have on CocoCay. He made it clear that the new area was built somewhat as an extension of two new neighborhoods that will be on Icon of the Seas--Cloud 17 and the Hideaway.

"We have two unique spaces on Icon, one of them called Hideaway, and one of them called Cloud 17. Hideaway is this incredible space about 135 feet up in the air with an incredible infinity pool, great bar experience, unlimited sunshine, it's kind of an epic experience," Bayley said. "Cloud 17 is adults only. It's exclusive. It's dedicated to adults only."

Icon of the Seas will be sailing from Miami and stopping at CocoCay. That was very much factored into plans for Hideaway Beach.

Bayley Shares Plans for Hideaway Beach

"When you go to Hideaway Beach at CocoCay it's a stunning lagoon, it has beautiful over-the-water cabanas, a whole series of cabanas, great restaurants, great bars, great music, great vibe, beautiful views," he shared. "That is going to be more of 'party central' kind of space, as well as some chill space."

Bayley believes that the addition of the adults-only area will change the vibe on other parts of the island. Specifically, he thinks the main all-ages Oasis Lagoon pool will see a bit of a different vibe later in the day.

"I don't know whether you've seen the lagoon in Perfect Day in the afternoon? That's packed with adults partying and having a great time. We think a lot of that action is going to move to Hideaway," Bayley said. "It will sort of free up the Lagoon for more kids and family space."