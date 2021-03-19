Royal Caribbean Rises on Plan to Resume Bahamas Cruises in June

Royal Caribbean shares traded higher after the cruise giant said it planned to resume sailings to the Bahamas in June.

Shares of the Miami company at last check rose 2.6% to $90.67.

Royal Caribbean's summer lineup includes seven-night cruises onboard Adventure of the Seas from its new homeport, Nassau, Bahamas, with visits to its private island CocoCay, Grand Bahama and Cozumel, Mexico.

Travelers can book their cruises starting March 24 and set sail from June 12, the company said.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement.

"The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time."

Other safety measures include a negative PCR COVID-19 test result before arrival, testing upon arrival into the country, and filling out appropriate entry forms, the company said.

To be sure, Royal Caribbean's suspension of most of its global fleet through May 31 will remain, excluding sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager, and Odyssey of the Seas,

A return to sailing dates in U.S. waters and whether vaccines will be required on vessels departing from the U.S. has not been made clear by Royal Caribbean yet.

Last month, Royal Caribbean posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and a narrower-than-estimated adjusted loss.

The company reported a loss of $6.09 a share, with an adjusted loss of $5.02 a share. FactSet analysts predicted a GAAP loss of $5.23, or an adjusted $5.20.

Revenue dropped 99% to $34.1 million, trailing the analyst consensus of $35.6 million