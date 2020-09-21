Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise submitted to the CDC a reopening plan that includes virus tests for all passengers and crew.

A health panel formed by Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report on Monday unveiled a 74-point plan that the companies hope will lead to a resumption of U.S. cruises.

The plan, submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes coronavirus tests for all passengers and crew members.

Passengers would have to produce a negative coronavirus test result one to five days before boarding, Bloomberg reports.

The panel was formed in June. Major cruise lines have suspended their trips until November because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“The Healthy Sail Panel identified five areas of focus every cruise operator should address to improve health and safety for guests and crew, and reduce the risk of infection and spread of covid-19 on cruise ships,” the companies said in a statement.

Those include:

Testing, screening and exposure reduction;

Sanitation and ventilation;

Response, contingency planning and execution;

Destination and excursion planning;

Mitigating risks for crew members.”

Specific recommendations include:

“Taking aggressive measures to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering a ship, through robust education, screening and testing of both crew and guests prior to embarkation;

Reducing transmission via air management strategies and enhanced sanitation practices;

Implementing detailed plans to address positive infection on board, including contingencies for onboard treatment, isolation and rapid evacuation and repatriation;

Closely controlling shore excursions;

Enhanced protection for crew members.”

Royal Caribbean recently traded at $61, down 6.8%. They've dropped 55% year to date. Norwegian Cruise Lines also recently traded down 6.8%, at $15.15. The shares have declined 74% year to date.