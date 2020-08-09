TheStreet
Royal Caribbean, Marriott and Cisco Earnings on Tap in Week Ahead

Earnings season is winding down, but some tech names still have to report.
Author:
Publish date:

Next week will see earnings reports from a hard-hit cruise operator, a hotel operator and a networking giant, among others.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  (RCL) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $988.5 million, or $4.82 a share, on sales of $47.4 million before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts. 

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.54 a share on sales of $2.8 billion. It reported net income of $249.7 million.

The stock has risen 25.5% since the company last reported earnings on May 20.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a loss of $931.2 million, or $4.65 a share, on sales of $212.5 million.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $3 billion.

Marriott

Marriott International, Inc.  (MAR) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $136.3 million, or 41 cents a share, on sales of $1.7 billion after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts. 

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.56 a share on sales of $5.3 billion. It reported net income of $375 million.

The stock has risen 9.8% since the company last reported earnings on May 11.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $35.5 million, or 15 cents a share, on sales of $2.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $12.2 billion.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation  (OXY) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $1.52 billion, or $1.68 a share, on sales of $3.9 billion after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 97 cents a share on sales of $4.4 billion. It reported net income of $628 million.

The stock has risen 0.9% since the company last reported earnings on May 5.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a loss of $726.3 million, or 75 cents a share, on sales of $4.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $19.2 billion.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc.  (CSCO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $3.1 billion, or 74 cents a share, on sales of $12.1 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 83 cents a share on sales of $13.4 billion. It reported net income of $3 billion.

The company offered guidance of 72 to 74 cents a share on May 14, a day after its last financial report. Shares have risen 8.9% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $3.2 billion, or 75 cents a share, on sales of $12.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $49.2 billion.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc.  (AMAT) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $881.3 million, or 95 cents a share, on sales of $4.2 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts. 

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 74 cents a share on sales of $3.6 billion. It reported net income of $666 million.

The stock has risen 16.9% since the company last reported earnings on May 14.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $942.7 million, or $1.02 a share, on sales of $4.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $16.6 billion.

Applied Materials is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 15.3 based on the 12-month estimates of 25 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

