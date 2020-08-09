Royal Caribbean, Marriott and Cisco Earnings on Tap in Week Ahead

Earnings season is winding down, but some tech names still have to report.

Next week will see earnings reports from a hard-hit cruise operator, a hotel operator and a networking giant, among others.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $988.5 million, or $4.82 a share, on sales of $47.4 million before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.54 a share on sales of $2.8 billion. It reported net income of $249.7 million.

The stock has risen 25.5% since the company last reported earnings on May 20.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a loss of $931.2 million, or $4.65 a share, on sales of $212.5 million.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $3 billion.





Marriott

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $136.3 million, or 41 cents a share, on sales of $1.7 billion after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.56 a share on sales of $5.3 billion. It reported net income of $375 million.

The stock has risen 9.8% since the company last reported earnings on May 11.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $35.5 million, or 15 cents a share, on sales of $2.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $12.2 billion.



Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $1.52 billion, or $1.68 a share, on sales of $3.9 billion after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 97 cents a share on sales of $4.4 billion. It reported net income of $628 million.

The stock has risen 0.9% since the company last reported earnings on May 5.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a loss of $726.3 million, or 75 cents a share, on sales of $4.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $19.2 billion.



Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $3.1 billion, or 74 cents a share, on sales of $12.1 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 83 cents a share on sales of $13.4 billion. It reported net income of $3 billion.

The company offered guidance of 72 to 74 cents a share on May 14, a day after its last financial report. Shares have risen 8.9% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $3.2 billion, or 75 cents a share, on sales of $12.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $49.2 billion.



Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $881.3 million, or 95 cents a share, on sales of $4.2 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 74 cents a share on sales of $3.6 billion. It reported net income of $666 million.

The stock has risen 16.9% since the company last reported earnings on May 14.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $942.7 million, or $1.02 a share, on sales of $4.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $16.6 billion.

Applied Materials is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 15.3 based on the 12-month estimates of 25 analysts surveyed by FactSet.



