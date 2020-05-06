Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise-Cancellation Policy Through April 2022

In response to the pandemic, Royal Caribbean will extend its "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report said Wednesday that it wa extending its "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022 in response to "the unprecedented time of uncertainty" created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Miami company at last check were little changed at $37.18.

For new and existing bookings created by Aug. 1, Royal Caribbean said, passengers may cancel their cruises up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise through April 2022.

The policy also applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before April 2022 and across the company's global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara.

"Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy," Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Fain said in a statement, "because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty."

The cruise industry has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic as several vessels experienced outbreaks aboard ship.

On Tuesday, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) - Get Report said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had doubts the company would be able to continue as a going concern.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a "No Sail Order" for cruise ships for nearly three months in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Bloomberg reported in April that Royal Caribbean was in talks to raise new financing to weather the coronavirus pandemic's disruption.