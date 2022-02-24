Royal Caribbean Raises the Bar In Its Battle With Carnival Cruise Line

In the cruise industry, bigger usually means better and Royal Caribbean has gone big with its latest move.

Cruise ships used to be more about the destination than the actual ship. Genteel people boarded to travel from port to port using the ship as a sort of floating hotel where they could dress up to enjoy a nice meal or slum it by eating at the buffet.

That's still true on some higher-end cruise lines that cater to older passengers. That's most certainly not the case when it comes to the latest ships from Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report. These ships keep getting bigger and better and have become destinations in themselves.

In fact, while some people still cruise for where the ships will stop, others book a cruise to simply experience what the ship has to offer. That makes sense because both Royal Caribbean and Carnival have pushed the boundaries of what can happen on a cruise ship.

Carnival's newest ship, the Mardi Gras, has an onboard roller coaster while Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas, its newest ship for another few weeks, offers bumper cars and a full-size basketball court. Ships from both lines offer water slides, elaborate pool decks, and entertainment options that would not be out of place in Las Vegas or at a Disney theme park.

Now, Royal Caribbean has raised the bar again as its latest ship, Wonder of the Seas, has pulled into its new homeport of Ft. Lauderdale.

Image source: Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean Adds the World's Biggest Cruise Ship

Wonder of the Seas joins Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas as members of Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class. These are the largest cruise ships in the world, but Wonder will formally take the title of "largest cruise ship" from Symphony.

To be fair, Wonder is only slightly larger than Symphony (about 4% bigger), but it adds a number of new features. This includes an eighth "neighborhood" devoted strictly to suite passengers.

"The new, eighth neighborhood offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; along with favorites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant; the Suite Lounge, and the largest Ultimate Family Suite yet to host a family of 10," the company shared in a press release.

Wonder of the Seas also has the first of Royal Caribbean's new southern-style restaurant, The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. And, the ship also has something new for kids, Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed play area for kids with slides, climbing walls, games, an interactive mural activated by touch, and imaginative puzzles.

“Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

Carnival Will Try to Answer Back

The Excel Class, Carnival's answer to Royal Caribbean's Oasis class, currently has one member, the Mardi Gras. That will change in November when Carnival Celebration joins the fleet.

Celebration's signature indoor feature is its three-deck atrium "with a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night. That space will host events including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows.

“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel,” said Carnival Senior Vice President Ben Clement. “While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going.”

In what has become a never-ending game of one-upmanship Royal Caribbean plans to answer the Celebration with a new class of ship, the Icon Class. The first ship in that class, the aptly-named Icon, will begin sailing in fall 2023.