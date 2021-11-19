Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Get That Package on Time? How Some Retailers Are Rethinking the Supply Chain
Get That Package on Time? How Some Retailers Are Rethinking the Supply Chain
Publish date:

Ross Stores Drop as Supply-Chain Issues Damp Guidance

Ross Stores topped analysts' third-quarter earnings expectations, but fourth-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock.
Author:

Shares of Ross Stores  (ROST) - Get Ross Stores, Inc. Report dropped premarket Friday after the apparel retailer reported stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results and warned of supply-chain issues going forward.

For the quarter ended Oct. 30 the Dublin, Calif., company reported earnings of $1.09 a share on revenue of $4.58 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 78 cents a share on revenue of $4.34 billion. 

"Third-quarter sales and profitability significantly exceeded our expectations as consumers continued to respond favorably to our broad assortment of great bargains," Chief Executive Barbara Rentler said in a statement. 

"We achieved these results despite waning government stimulus and uncertainty related to the spread of Covid variants."

The company also said, however, that industrywide supply-chain congestion is worsening as it enters the all-important holiday season. 

TheStreet Recommends

As a result, Ross Stores is forecasting earnings between 83 cents and 93 cents a share for the holiday quarter. Analysts are expecting earnings of 97 cents a share. 

Ross Stores expects comparable-store sales to rise 7% to 9% compared with an estimate of 10.7% growth from FactSet. 

Ross Stores shares at last check were down 4.2% at $114.50. The stock has bounced off a 52-week low near $105, set on Oct. 6.

"Moving forward, consumers’ increasing focus on value and convenience along with the large number of recent retail closures and bankruptcies make us confident about our prospects for continued market-share gains," Rentler said. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in job openings at ports and record-setting shipping rates have resulted in higher overhead for retailers around the globe. 

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Leaps, Moderna Surges As FDA Approves Adult COVID Booster Shots

20. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)
EARNINGS

Applied Materials Stock Slides on Supply Chain-Related Earnings Miss

Foot Locker Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Foot Locker, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks

Roku Lead
MARKETS

Roku Stock Gains on Report It Plans to Develop 50 Original Shows In New Content Push

Palo Alto Networks Lead
EARNINGS

Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains as Earnings and Outlook Impress

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Bitcoin, Foot Locker, Oil Prices Active; European COVID Surge Rattles Stock Markets

New York Stock Exchange Christmas
INVESTING

When The Stock Market Is Closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's

1. Foot Locker
MARKETS

Foot Locker Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat, Muted Holiday Forecast