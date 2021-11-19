Ross Stores Drop as Supply-Chain Issues Damp Guidance

Ross Stores topped analysts' third-quarter earnings expectations, but fourth-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock.

Shares of Ross Stores (ROST) - Get Ross Stores, Inc. Report dropped premarket Friday after the apparel retailer reported stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results and warned of supply-chain issues going forward.

For the quarter ended Oct. 30 the Dublin, Calif., company reported earnings of $1.09 a share on revenue of $4.58 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 78 cents a share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

"Third-quarter sales and profitability significantly exceeded our expectations as consumers continued to respond favorably to our broad assortment of great bargains," Chief Executive Barbara Rentler said in a statement.

"We achieved these results despite waning government stimulus and uncertainty related to the spread of Covid variants."

The company also said, however, that industrywide supply-chain congestion is worsening as it enters the all-important holiday season.

As a result, Ross Stores is forecasting earnings between 83 cents and 93 cents a share for the holiday quarter. Analysts are expecting earnings of 97 cents a share.

Ross Stores expects comparable-store sales to rise 7% to 9% compared with an estimate of 10.7% growth from FactSet.

Ross Stores shares at last check were down 4.2% at $114.50. The stock has bounced off a 52-week low near $105, set on Oct. 6.

"Moving forward, consumers’ increasing focus on value and convenience along with the large number of recent retail closures and bankruptcies make us confident about our prospects for continued market-share gains," Rentler said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in job openings at ports and record-setting shipping rates have resulted in higher overhead for retailers around the globe.