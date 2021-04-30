Roku Withdraws YouTube TV From Its Lineup for New Users

Roku withdrew Alphabet’s YouTube TV from its channel store after the two companies couldn't agree on distribution terms, Axios reports.

Streaming platform Roku (ROKU) - Get Report has withdrawn Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report YouTube TV from its channel store, after the two companies were unable to reach a distribution accord, Axios reports.

Roku began notifying customers Monday that they could lose access to the YouTube TV app after the negotiations broke down.

In an e-mail Monday to its YouTube TV users, Roku said recent negotiations with Alphabet’s Google to carry the app “have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users,” Bloomberg reported.

Both Roku and Alphabet shares slid in pre-market trading Friday in a down market. Roku recently traded at $347.51, down 2.58%, and Alphabet at $2,369.50, down 1%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.71%.

It’s unusual for streaming platforms to remove major channels from their portfolio, though it’s a regular occurrence in spats between pay-TV providers and linear TV networks.

Viewers who already have the YouTube TV channel on their Roku service will continue to get it, but not new users, Axios said. YouTube said it still wants to work out a deal with Google.

Earlier in the week, Roku said, "Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users."

Alphabet said it had "been working with Roku in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits our viewers and their customers. Unfortunately, Roku often engages in these types of tactics in their negotiations."

On Wednesday, analysts raised their price targets for Alphabet after its blowout earnings.

