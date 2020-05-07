When Roku Reports Know These Levels on the Chart

Roku is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday. But with shares up more than 100% from the lows, expectations may be high. Let's look at the charts.

Eyes will soon be on Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, with the company set to report earnings after the close of trading on Thursday.

Last week, it was mega-cap tech stocks that were in the spotlight. This week it’s been high-growth stocks, with Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report and others reporting their quarterly results.

When it comes to streaming, we’ve already heard from Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report. Both companies have turned in strong reports as it pertains to subscriber growth. With the impact of the coronavirus, there’s little doubt that Roku also had a strong quarter.

However, unlike Disney+ and Netflix, Roku also relies on advertising for some of its revenue. While streaming hours are likely to be through the roof, advertising could be a potential weakness.

DIS is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.

Trading Roku Stock

Daily chart of Roku stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Roku stock has already enjoyed a healthy rebound, climbing more than 120% ahead of the print.

Shares are still well off the highs, down about 15% from the 2020 high and 27% from the 2019 high. However, the rebound makes it difficult to chase Roku into what’s likely to be a volatile event.

As of this writing, the options market is pricing in a $15.55 move in either direction by the end of the week. At current prices, that represents a move of roughly 11.6%.

We must take this pricing expectation with a grain of salt, though. Market makers are smart, but they don’t know everything. In this case though, the expected post-earnings move lines up with some notable levels on the charts.

A rally of $15.50 would put Roku stock up into the February high near $150. Incidentally, that high came after a post-earnings rally, which abruptly faded and led to a dramatic selloff in the stock.

On a pullback from $150, I want to see if shares trade back down to the 61.8% retracement for the 52-week range near $131. Over $150 and November resistance at $165 is in play.

A pullback of $15.50 would land Roku stock around $118.50, a notable level the August gap-up move (which was also on earnings).

Below this level and the 20-day moving average, could put $100 and the 50-day moving average in play.