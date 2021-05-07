5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Roku, Tilray, Datadog

Roku, Tilray, Datadog, Bill.com and Golden Entertainment are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks traded higher Friday and tech shares rallied as investors reset expectations for inflation following a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market:

1. Roku | Increase 13.2%

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report shares surged after the streaming content platform reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and provided a positive outlook, prompting a positive response from Wall Street analysts.

Roku posted profit of 54 cents a share on revenue that rose 79% year over year to $574.2 million.

2. Tilray | Increase 17.1%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report jumped after being double-upgraded by Jefferies following shareholder approval of the merger with fellow Canadian cannabis provider Aphria.

The investment firm's analysts upgraded Tilray to buy from underperform while raising their price target to $23 a share from $4.77.

3. Datadog | Increase 8%

Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report advanced after the cloud monitoring company beat Wall Street's first-quarter expectations and raised its second-quarter and full-year guidance.

Revenue totaled $199 million, up 51% year over year and higher than forecasts of $186.6 million.

4. Bill.com | Increase 14%

Shares of Bill.com (BILL) - Get Report were higher after analysts lauded the fiscal-third-quarter report from the provider of financial-services software for small and medium-size businesses and its plan to acquire a complementary company.

Oppenheimer analysts reiterated an outperform rating and $175 price target on the company.

5. Golden Entertainment | Increase 13%

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) - Get Report was climbing after the casino and resort operator beat Wall Street's first-quarter expectations.

Net income was $10.6 million, or 35 a share, compared with a loss of $32.6 million, or $1.17 a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $239.7 million, up from $207.2 million a year ago.